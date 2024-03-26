Listen Live
Food & Drink

McDonald’s to Sell Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Nationwide

Published on March 26, 2024

McDonalds and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts are joining forces for a nationwide partnership that’s sure to sweeten up your day!

Starting later this year, the pastries will be making their way to McDonald’s restaurants across the country. Full availability is expected by the end of 2026.

You’ll soon find three doughnut varieties at your local McDonald’s: the classic Original Glazed® Doughnut, the Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and the Chocolate Iced Kreme™ Filled.

This expansion comes after a trial run in Kentucky where they flew off the shelves. Now, McDonald’s is gearing up to satisfy sweet tooth cravings nationwide.

Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, is thrilled about this partnership, seeing it as an opportunity to elevate the breakfast experience for fans across the country. And Josh Charlesworth, President and CEO of Krispy Kreme, promises doughnut lovers unprecedented access to their favorite treats.

Krispy Kreme is ramping up its operations to ensure fresh doughnuts are delivered daily to McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

