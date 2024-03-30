Listen Live
“Unsung” Returns with Donald Lawrence and “Uncensored” with Tamela Mann this Sun. at 9/8c

Published on March 30, 2024

According to the bellereport.com

SILVER SPRING, MD) March 27, 2024 – “UNCENSORED” explores the lives of some of today’s most notable personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers.

This week’s episode highlights talented Gospel singer and actress Tamela Mann. Known for her soul-stirring performances and uplifting spirit, Tamela Mann gets uncensored as she shares her journey from humble beginnings to Grammy-winning success.

Upcoming new episodes of “UNCENSORED” include:

“UNCENSORED”

4/7: Christian Keyes

4/14: Leon Robinson

4/21: Raz-B

4/28: Irv Gotti

“UNCENSORED” is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, Keith Neal, Jay Allen, and Nikki Byles (Executive Producers), and Rachel Valley (Producer) of Swirl Films. For TV One, Austyn Biggers is the SVP of Programming and Jason Ryan is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production.

For more information on “UNCENSORED” and “UNSUNG”, visit TV One’s Youtube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on www.tvone.tv.

Donald Lawrence Tamela Mann TV One uncensored Unsung

