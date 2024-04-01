The Power of Winning | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Power of Winning”

Today is Easter Monday, which usually is a day where we do Easter egg hunts and family events. And many cities have celebrations in this time of challenge and change. I want to focus on the one thing that never changes, which is the real power of Easter. To change lives, the power that comes from the fact that we know that Jesus rose and as a result of that we even count time BC, AD.

And as a result of his rising everything that I do mean, everything change. Be excited about today and be confident and knowing that no matter what else happens, we win and you win because he got up from the grave today. I want you to call a few people you love and let them know that you love them. That’s right. Let them know you love them and that you are thinking of them and praying for them spread the love, even if it’s from a distance.

Because this is a day where we share love and we share the love that Jesus shows for us. And no, I want you to spread the love, share some extra love today and I start off by saying I love you. That’s right, I love you and I am grateful for you so now take some time. Reach out to friends, family members. Let them know that you care about them and you’re thinking of them today, because this is a great day, a great season.

Happy Easter! He rose! And because of that, we can win.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

