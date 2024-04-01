Pastor and International Artist Keri Fraser’s ‘You Are Holy’ [LISTEN]

Pastor and International Gospel artist Keri Fraser joins the show to exclusively introduce her single, ‘You Are Holy’, for its Good Friday release!

As believers, it is far too easy to use praise and worship time to focus on our problems, what we (think) we need, and what the enemy is doing. This Resurrection season, Paster Fraser is encouraging the world to shift the focus back to God with this single.

“[‘You Are Holy’] is an absolute worship experience and I know that this is actually going to shift your focus to God. -Pastor Keri Fraser

Crafted in collaboration with Stellar Award-winning producer and songwriter Sean Keys (Isabel Davis, Kim Person, Titus Showers, Keyla Richardson) and Tiffany Graham, this single is a musical masterpiece that will unite audiences across diverse backgrounds in corporate worship. The song beckons believers to bow before the throne of grace. Its deeply personal lyrics such as “Jesus, Holy One, I surrender at your feet,” resonates with our longing for spiritual connection and surrender, according to Uncle G Promotions.

Stay tuned for the full project, coming soon! Head to KeriFraser.com for booking inquiries, social media links, and more!

