Community Connection Monday, April 1st, 2024
We kick off the new month talking gun control after a juvenile downtown shooting rocks the city. Then, we welcome Virgil Giles of the Indiana Barbershop Initiative to update us on a new movement in black male health awareness. Finally, Jennifer Adamany of the BBB of Indianapolis returns with tips on how to spot scams!
