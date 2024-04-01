Listen Live
Community Connection Monday, April 1st, 2024

Published on April 1, 2024

We kick off the new month talking gun control after a juvenile downtown shooting rocks the city. Then, we welcome Virgil Giles of the Indiana Barbershop Initiative to update us on a new movement in black male health awareness. Finally, Jennifer Adamany of the BBB of Indianapolis returns with tips on how to spot scams!

