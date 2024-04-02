Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Make The Most Of Every Day”
I want to tell you what I’m personally doing to keep me enthusiasm and upbeat even in these challenging times. Every morning when I wake up, the first thing I do is say thank you. Ohh yeah, I do. I say thank you God for another day.
And then I take time to pray and get some praise to God for another day. And then I go to the bathroom, brush my teeth and then I get something good in me. I’m not talking about food, but good thoughts and affirmations.
I feed my mind with the pure, the powerful, and the positive, and then I get my body moving and get some exercise. Then I turn on the radio and listen to myself on radio on the praise network. And then I get going. I get going about all the other things, and then I go to the office and I talk to my staff and I say, OK, we gotta do our chant. I’m healthy, I’m healthy. I’m happy, I’m old, I’m blessed and highly favored.
And then I get productive and I want you to do the same. I want you to be encouraged to make the most of every day because your day is a blessing. So make the most of this blessing.
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
Make The Most Of Every Day | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit
-
Her Story: Eleanor Roosevelt – The Fight For What’s Right | Dr. Willie Jolley