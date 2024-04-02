Listen Live
Make The Most Of Every Day | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 04.02.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Make The Most Of Every Day”

I want to tell you what I’m personally doing to keep me enthusiasm and upbeat even in these challenging times. Every morning when I wake up, the first thing I do is say thank you. Ohh yeah, I do. I say thank you God for another day.  

And then I take time to pray and get some praise to God for another day. And then I go to the bathroom, brush my teeth and then I get something good in me. I’m not talking about food, but good thoughts and affirmations. 

I feed my mind with the pure, the powerful, and the positive, and then I get my body moving and get some exercise. Then I turn on the radio and listen to myself on radio on the praise network. And then I get going. I get going about all the other things, and then I go to the office and I talk to my staff and I say, OK, we gotta do our chant. I’m healthy, I’m healthy. I’m happy, I’m old, I’m blessed and highly favored.  

And then I get productive and I want you to do the same. I want you to be encouraged to make the most of every day because your day is a blessing. So make the most of this blessing.  

