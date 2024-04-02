Community Connection Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Open lines to start on today’s edition of Community Connection! Join us as we dive into the communities’ most concerning topics. Then, in our second hour, Director of the Office of Minority Health Antoinette Holt updates us on the Indiana State Department of Health’s plans during National Minority Health Month. Finally, City County Council Majority Leader stops by with a recap of the council’s monthly meeting!
