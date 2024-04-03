Community Connection Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024
Today on Community Connection, Director of the Friends of Belmont Beach Ebony Chappel joins the show with great updates about Belmont Beach’s Opening Day this Saturday!
Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson!
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit
-
Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024