Listen Live
Entertainment

Madison Ryann Ward Strikes Soulful Chords Again With New Cover “Slowly”

Published on April 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Madison Ryann Ward, popularly known for soulful faith-based tracks “Anchor” and “A New Thing,” is at it again with a new track that has quickly won fans over.

A few days ago, the singer posted to social media to share her new cover titled, “Slowly,” which immediately had fans flooding her comments with an immense amount of excitement and love. One follower commented, “I literally waited until 12am to hear this cover.” Another stated, “Listened to it 50 times already.” Talk about having a voice that speaks to the soul.

 

The song “Slowly” is a rendition of British, Guyanese and Jamaican singer Olivia Dean’s original song. If you’ve been on the Madison wave for a while now, then you know her music is the perfect combination of uplifting and soulful with a message intertwined between the two. This new cover gives us a chance to hear Madison sing about love — specifically taking things slow when a new relationship arises. “Go slowly, slowly. I know you’re not supposed to know me, but I only see it when you show me slowly,” she sings on the chorus, reminding us that love isn’t something to be rushed and sometimes you need a person to show you how to be loved overtime, in order to believe it.

This debut of the cover did exactly what it needed to do and has fans wanting more. One can only hope and pray that with new music out, there must be more to come in the future. A new album doesn’t sound too bad, but only time will tell. In the meantime, check out Madison’s beautiful version of “Slowly” below.

 

Madison Ryann Ward Strikes Soulful Chords Again With New Cover “Slowly”  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Entertainment

Madison Ryann Ward Strikes Soulful Chords Again With New Cover “Slowly”

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close