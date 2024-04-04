Listen Live
How To Create A Winning Shot | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 04.04.24
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Create A Winning Shot”

I want to give you tips to come back in the game of life. We will have setbacks but you must make wise decisions in order to win. Imagine a golfer hits a shot off the tee and he or she hit the ball in a funny way and the ball takes a funny turn and ends up in the woods. 

That golfer must first to make a decision. He or she must decide to panic or not to panic. The wise golfer will first stop and think about the best way to get the ball back into play. After achieving that goal, then he or she can focus on winning. The lesson is in crisis challenging times. We must first decide to not panic and then get a plan to win. Once you do that, you will be on your way to turn that setback into an incredible comeback. 

This is Doctor Willie Jolly decide today to not panic and to win.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

