Community Connection Thursday, April 4th, 2024
Today, we take time to remember the powerful speech given by Sen. Robert F. Kennedy right here in the heart of Indianapolis on this, the 56th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination.
Then, we welcome Program Director of the Foster Grandparent Program Shelida Purnell and President of Walk It Out America Michael Banks to detail the upcoming “All Things Senior” Health Expo & 3K Fit Walk!
Finally, our resident sports guru Danny Bridges returns with his predictions on the upcoming Men’s & Women’s Final Four, the Pacer’s push into the playoffs, and much more!
