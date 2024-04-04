Listen Live
News

Cassie Reportedly Working With Authorities In Diddy Probe

The details of what was shared has not been revealed.

Published on April 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

US-COURT-ASSAULT-RAP-SEANCOMBS

New reports are continuing to develop in the Sean “Diddy” Combs sex trafficking matter that is the target of a federal investigation. Cassie, who many feel began the deluge against Diddy, is reportedly working with investigators in the case.

TMZ reports that sources close to the case informed them that Cassie has been in contact with the authorities connected to the federal investigation into the alleged sex trafficking and assault charges Diddy currently faces. Cassie’s cooperation adds to others who have stepped forward to offer what they know about the matter.

What was interesting in the report is that Cassie had been reportedly working with the investigators for weeks long before the

orchestrated raid of Combs’ homes.

Other women have also come forward to cooperate but those names aren’t known to the public. The details of the conversations haven’t been revealed but it seems that much of what has come out so far is being repeated.

The outlet adds that they weren’t able to determine if producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones spoke with the authorities beyond filing the lawsuit that named Yung Miami, Daphne Jo, and others.

As of now, Jones has not been charged with a crime and is not on the run as had been widely reported.

Photo: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

Cassie Reportedly Working With Authorities In Diddy Probe  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
News

Cassie Reportedly Working With Authorities In Diddy Probe

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close