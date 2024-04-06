Listen Live
Music

BMI Honors Gospel Stars Dorinda Clark-Cole and Jonathan McReynolds at the 2024 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards

Published on April 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

BMI Honors Gospel Stars

Dorinda Clark-Cole and Jonathan McReynolds

at the 2024 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards

“Kingdom” Named BMI’s Gospel Song of the Year

Kirk Franklin, Travis Greene and Tamela Mann Named Songwriters of the Year

Essential Music Publishing Received Publisher of the Year

ATLANTA, GA – March 28, 2024 – BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) celebrated the best in Gospel music today at the 2024 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards held at Flourish in Atlanta, GA. Gospel legend and world-renowned evangelist Dorinda Clark-Cole, of the acclaimed Clarke sisters, was honored as a Trailblazer of Gospel Music in recognition of her illustrious career spanning over 50 years and incomparable influence on the genre and beyond, and Jonathan McReynolds received the BMI Champion Award, the first time this accolade was presented at this ceremony, for his exceptional artistry and impact on Gospel music. BMI’s Gospel Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Publisher of the Year and the Top 25 Gospel Songs of the previous year were also announced at the private ceremony hosted by BMI’s President & CEO, Mike O’Neill and Vice President, Creative, Atlanta, Catherine Brewton.

The inspirational luncheon began with a celebration of music and joyful worship, with Tim Bowman, Jr., performing his BMI award-winning song “Jesus,” with Kim Burrell and Faith City Music, co-written with Le’Andria Johnson and VaShawn MitchellZacardi Cortez brought the house down with his BMI award-winning song “You’ve Been Good to Me,” before moving to the event’s main honorees and award-winners.

RELATED TAGS

BMI Trailblazer Awards Dorinda Clark Cole Jonathan McReynolds

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Jonathan Nelson
Music

BMI Honors Gospel Stars Dorinda Clark-Cole and Jonathan McReynolds at the 2024 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close