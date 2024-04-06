According to the bellereport.com
BMI Honors Gospel Stars
Dorinda Clark-Cole and Jonathan McReynolds
at the 2024 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards
“Kingdom” Named BMI’s Gospel Song of the Year
Kirk Franklin, Travis Greene and Tamela Mann Named Songwriters of the Year
Essential Music Publishing Received Publisher of the Year
ATLANTA, GA – March 28, 2024 – BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) celebrated the best in Gospel music today at the 2024 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards held at Flourish in Atlanta, GA. Gospel legend and world-renowned evangelist Dorinda Clark-Cole, of the acclaimed Clarke sisters, was honored as a Trailblazer of Gospel Music in recognition of her illustrious career spanning over 50 years and incomparable influence on the genre and beyond, and Jonathan McReynolds received the BMI Champion Award, the first time this accolade was presented at this ceremony, for his exceptional artistry and impact on Gospel music. BMI’s Gospel Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Publisher of the Year and the Top 25 Gospel Songs of the previous year were also announced at the private ceremony hosted by BMI’s President & CEO, Mike O’Neill and Vice President, Creative, Atlanta, Catherine Brewton.
The inspirational luncheon began with a celebration of music and joyful worship, with Tim Bowman, Jr., performing his BMI award-winning song “Jesus,” with Kim Burrell and Faith City Music, co-written with Le’Andria Johnson and VaShawn Mitchell. Zacardi Cortez brought the house down with his BMI award-winning song “You’ve Been Good to Me,” before moving to the event’s main honorees and award-winners.
