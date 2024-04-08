For The Culture Clothing Celebrates and Honors the Negro League Baseball Team, The Philadelphia Stars. By teaming up with Ebbets Field Flannels, For The Culture Clothing shares the importance of honoring the Black players that trail-blazed the way and made history.
“Today, everyone knows the Phillies, who’ve been around more than a century, but how many Philadelphians know the history of the Philadelphia Stars,” said Jarrod Wright, Co-Founder of For the Culture Clothing, Inc. “We are proud to partner with Ebbets Field Flannels to uplift the rich legacy of this historic team. Through this partnership, we can pay homage to the past in the form of streetwear today.” – For The Culture Clothing, Inc.
The collection includes:
- Philadelphia Stars Culture Baseball Jersey
- Stars of Philly For The Culture Hoodie
- Philadelphia Stars Block Culture A-Frame Snapback
- Philadelphia Stars Vintage Culture Ballcap
- Philadelphia Stars Culture Fitted
For the Culture Clothing, Inc. will kick off the release of the capsule by hosting an in-store pop-up shop at the Lids store located at the King of Prussia Mall on April 6, 2024 @ 12:00 PM. The Philadelphia Stars capsule collection will be available for a limited time at the King of Prussia Lids store as well as online at ebbets.com starting April 9, 2024.
Watch the exclusive commercial below!
For The Culture Clothing Honors History of the Negro League was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024
-
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit