Listen Live
HomeLocal

For The Culture Clothing Honors History of the Negro League

| 04.08.24
Dismiss
The League

Source: Courtesy / Magnolia Pictures

For The Culture Clothing Celebrates and Honors the Negro League Baseball Team, The Philadelphia Stars. By teaming up with Ebbets Field Flannels, For The Culture Clothing shares the importance of honoring the Black players that trail-blazed the way and made history.

“Today, everyone knows the Phillies, who’ve been around more than a century, but how many Philadelphians know the history of the Philadelphia Stars,” said Jarrod Wright, Co-Founder of For the Culture Clothing, Inc. “We are proud to partner with Ebbets Field Flannels to uplift the rich legacy of this historic team. Through this partnership, we can pay homage to the past in the form of streetwear today.” – For The Culture Clothing, Inc.

The collection includes:

  • Philadelphia Stars Culture Baseball Jersey
  • Stars of Philly For The Culture Hoodie
  • Philadelphia Stars Block Culture A-Frame Snapback 
  • Philadelphia Stars Vintage Culture Ballcap
  • Philadelphia Stars Culture Fitted

For the Culture Clothing, Inc. will kick off the release of the capsule by hosting an in-store pop-up shop at the Lids store located at the King of Prussia Mall on April 6, 2024 @ 12:00 PM. The Philadelphia Stars capsule collection will be available for a limited time at the King of Prussia Lids store as well as online at ebbets.com starting April 9, 2024.

Watch the exclusive commercial below!

 

For The Culture Clothing Honors History of the Negro League  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

For The Culture Clothing Honors History of the Negro League

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Entertainment

Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close