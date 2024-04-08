Listen Live
Ivan Bates Announces Endorsement For Sheila Dixon

Published on April 8, 2024

Sheila Dixon endorsed Ivan Bates during his campaign for City States Attorney in 2022 now now Ivan Bates is endorsing her. City States Attorney, Ivan Bates has officially announced he is endorsing Sheila Dixon for Mayor of Baltimore.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Bates has since made his divide with Mayor Scott clear, describing Scott’s actions as a ‘political stunt,’ and saying the two have philosophical differences on how they approach public safety.

