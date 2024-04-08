Sheila Dixon endorsed Ivan Bates during his campaign for City States Attorney in 2022 now now Ivan Bates is endorsing her. City States Attorney, Ivan Bates has officially announced he is endorsing Sheila Dixon for Mayor of Baltimore.
According to the Baltimore Sun, Bates has since made his divide with Mayor Scott clear, describing Scott’s actions as a ‘political stunt,’ and saying the two have philosophical differences on how they approach public safety.
The post Ivan Bates Announces Endorsement For Sheila Dixon appeared first on 92 Q.
Ivan Bates Announces Endorsement For Sheila Dixon was originally published on 92q.com
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024
-
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit