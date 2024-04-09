Listen Live
Anger: The Power Source For Success | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 04.09.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Anger: The Power Source For Success”

I’m often asked what motivates me. I say one of the main things is the anger I had when I was fired from my job and how I vowed I would never go back. Every time I would get tired, I would sink back to how I felt when I got fired. I would get reenergized and keep pushing forward to prove that they made a mistake. 

 

We all get angry, but we can learn to use anger to help build us rather than break us down. If you can learn to harness your anger, it can become a powerful source to keep you moving and succeeding even when you are physically tired, like your own personal power powerplant, you can use it. Learn to use it for good.  

