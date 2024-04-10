Listen Live
Local

Man Arrested in Connection to Homicide of Woman in Zionsville

Published on April 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 30-year-old Zionsville man has been arrested in connection to the homicide of a woman found dead Monday near her home, police said Wednesday.

The woman has not yet been positively identified by the Boone County coroner, although an autopsy determined she died in a homicide, police said Wednesday in a social media post. Police did not reveal her cause of death.

Graham Murphy Bixler has been preliminarily charged with murder, and abuse of a corpse. He was in the Boone County jail on Wednesday afternoon following his Tuesday afternoon arrest. Online records did not show formal charges filed against Bixler.

Zionsville Police Department was called about 11:30 a.m. Monday to check on the welfare of the woman at her home in the 5300 block of West Old 106th Street. That southwest of the intersection of 106th Street and Zionsville Road.

After receiving no answer at the door to the home, officers found the woman dead on property south of her home.

The post Man Arrested in Connection to Homicide of Woman in Zionsville appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Man Arrested in Connection to Homicide of Woman in Zionsville  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Man Arrested in Connection to Homicide of Woman in Zionsville

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

Lifestyle

(Good Friday) – It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming! | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence

Lifestyle

Her Story: Aunt Delores – Still Making History | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Her Story: Katherine Johnson – You Were Born for Greatness, So Live It | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close