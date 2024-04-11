Listen Live
Local

Online Threats Made to Lebanon Community Schools Deemed to Be Not Credible

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
School Buses at Lebanon Community School Corporation

Source: WISH-TV

LEBANON, Ind.–The Lebanon Community School Corporation has been getting messages about explosive devices being placed in multiple schools across their school district, but they don’t believe those messages are credible.

“We have been in direct and ongoing contact with the Join Terrorism Task Force (FBI and State Police). We are also in direct and ongoing contact with our local law enforcement agencies. All law enforcement agencies and experts have assessed this message and do not believe it to be credible,” said Lebanon Community School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Jon Milleman Wednesday afternoon.

Related Stories

Milleman says they have determined that these messages appear to be a form of swatting, which is a criminal harassment act that deceives emergency personnel.

“Today, a reinforcement of this assessment includes the fact that a school district in the town of Lebanon in another state received the same message naming our schools. Yesterday (Tuesday), a school district outside the state of Indiana received a threatening message from the same sender and email address. Our Lebanon Schools Police have been monitoring the perimeters of our school buildings and entrances, including our surveillance video and overnight surveillance video. They are confident that our schools have and will remain secure and our students and staff are not in danger of threat,” said Milleman.

Milleman also told parents with children in the school district that if they wish to pick their child up or keep them home, then they can do so by contacting their principal.

The post Online Threats Made to Lebanon Community Schools Deemed to Be Not Credible appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Online Threats Made to Lebanon Community Schools Deemed to Be Not Credible  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Online Threats Made to Lebanon Community Schools Deemed to Be Not Credible

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

Lifestyle

(Good Friday) – It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming! | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Lifestyle

Her Story: Katherine Johnson – You Were Born for Greatness, So Live It | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close