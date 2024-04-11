Online Threats Made to Lebanon Community Schools Deemed to Be Not Credible

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

LEBANON, Ind.–The Lebanon Community School Corporation has been getting messages about explosive devices being placed in multiple schools across their school district, but they don’t believe those messages are credible.

“We have been in direct and ongoing contact with the Join Terrorism Task Force (FBI and State Police). We are also in direct and ongoing contact with our local law enforcement agencies. All law enforcement agencies and experts have assessed this message and do not believe it to be credible,” said Lebanon Community School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Jon Milleman Wednesday afternoon.

Milleman says they have determined that these messages appear to be a form of swatting, which is a criminal harassment act that deceives emergency personnel.

“Today, a reinforcement of this assessment includes the fact that a school district in the town of Lebanon in another state received the same message naming our schools. Yesterday (Tuesday), a school district outside the state of Indiana received a threatening message from the same sender and email address. Our Lebanon Schools Police have been monitoring the perimeters of our school buildings and entrances, including our surveillance video and overnight surveillance video. They are confident that our schools have and will remain secure and our students and staff are not in danger of threat,” said Milleman.

Milleman also told parents with children in the school district that if they wish to pick their child up or keep them home, then they can do so by contacting their principal.

