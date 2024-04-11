PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

SULLIVAN, Ind.–A man from Sullivan was shot and killed by police officers on Wednesday.

State Police say 54-year-old Cameron Lee Adkins pointed a gun at two deputies from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department after they had gone to his home to address the specifics of a protective order that had been served to Atkins earlier in the day.

Police say the protective order was issued because there was some kind of a domestic incident between Atkins and another woman Tuesday night.

At around 4 pm Wednesday, the deputies told the sheriff’s office that Atkins had been shot. He died from his injuries.

“We have no information to indicate that any of the officers sustained any injuries as a result of this incident,” said State Police Sergeant Kevin Getz.

Both deputies are on administrative leave, per department policy. An autopsy is pending.

The post ISP: Sullivan Man Dies in Shooting Involving Two Deputies appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

