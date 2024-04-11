Listen Live
IMPD Preparing for Potential Pro-Palestine "Blockade" Monday

Published on April 11, 2024

Palestine Protest

Source: Donnie Burgess / Pro-Palestinian supporters gathered on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are preparing for a potential pro-Palestinian protest next week.

Local organizers are working together to plan an "economic blockade" in support of Palestine this Monday, April 15th. While its unclear if any local, pro-Palestinian Indianapolis groups will participate, Indianapolis Metro Police are already making preparations.

IMPD tells WIBC the department's Special Operations Bureau & Agency have been aware of the planned protest, which they believe will begin around 7 o'clock in the morning.

An exact location of the protest is unknown, as protesters are calling for a general strike against businesses Monday.

IMPD is working with Indiana State Police to coordinate safety plans.

