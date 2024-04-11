INDIANAPOLIS–A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a shooting that happened on the north side of Indianapolis Wednesday night.
Police in Indianapolis believe it happened just before 7 in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue, which is not far from the intersection of 38th and Meridian Streets. When they got there, they took the woman to a hospital. They also found a gun at the scene. IMPD Captain Don Weilhammer says they got information from witnesses.
“They had heard two shots and then said that there were children out front crying. So it’s my understanding that the neighbors immediately got the children and brought them over on their front porch,” said Weilhammer.
They think this could be a murder-suicide, but they are still investigating. The Indiana Department of Child Services was called to the scene to assist law enforcement.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Shem Ragsdale at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475.
The post IMPD: Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Shooting on Indy’s North Side appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
IMPD: Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Shooting on Indy’s North Side was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar