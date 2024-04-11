Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

#WE2024 Panel Preview: “From Hustle To Harmony: Finding Peace & Prosperity In The Soft Life”

| 04.11.24
Dismiss


Karen Clark chats with Dr. Kimberly Sowell, County Manager for Durham County’s Minority & Women Business Enterprises (MWBE) program, about “From Hustle to Harmony: Finding Peace & Prosperity In The Soft Life,” one of the panel discussions for the 2024 Women’s Empowerment Expo in Raleigh on April 13.

DETAILS:

Location: Main Stage

Time: 3:50pm – 4:10pm

#WE2024 Panel Preview: “From Hustle To Harmony: Finding Peace & Prosperity In The Soft Life”  was originally published on foxync.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Lifestyle

(Good Friday) – It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming! | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence

Lifestyle

Her Story: Katherine Johnson – You Were Born for Greatness, So Live It | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Her Story: Aunt Delores – Still Making History | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close