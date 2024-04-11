Karen Clark chats with Dr. Kimberly Sowell, County Manager for Durham County’s Minority & Women Business Enterprises (MWBE) program, about “From Hustle to Harmony: Finding Peace & Prosperity In The Soft Life,” one of the panel discussions for the 2024 Women’s Empowerment Expo in Raleigh on April 13.
DETAILS:
Location: Main Stage
Time: 3:50pm – 4:10pm
#WE2024 Panel Preview: “From Hustle To Harmony: Finding Peace & Prosperity In The Soft Life” was originally published on foxync.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit