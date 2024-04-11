Listen Live
Local

Indiana Fever Holding WNBA Draft Party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
NBA All-Star Weekend

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever are hosting a Draft Party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the 2024 WNBA draft. The Fever have the Number 1 pick for the second year in a row.

The party will begin in the Bicentennial Unity Plaza at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 15th. Doors will open to enter Gainbridge Fieldhouse around 6:30, with the Draft live-stream beginning at 7:30.

Tickets are free and available now at ticketmaster.com. Parking inside of the Virginia Avenue Garage across of Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be free as well.

The 2024 WNBA Draft is taking place in Brooklyn, New York at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. This year’s draft consists of three rounds. The Fever currently have one pick per round, selecting 1st, 15th, and 27th overall.

Tickets for Fever home games will also go on sale April 15th, starting at 4:00 p.m.

The post Indiana Fever Holding WNBA Draft Party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indiana Fever Holding WNBA Draft Party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Lifestyle

(Good Friday) – It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming! | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence

Lifestyle

Her Story: Katherine Johnson – You Were Born for Greatness, So Live It | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Her Story: Aunt Delores – Still Making History | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close