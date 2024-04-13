Listen Live
Jekalyn Carr Announces 4th Annual JEKALYN CARR'S YOU WILL WIN CONFERENCE In Atlanta, GA, June 21-22

Published on April 13, 2024

According to the bellereport.com

ATLANTA, GA (April 3, 2024) – Jekalyn Carr – internationally acclaimed and award-winning artist/author/actress/speaker/ entrepreneur – has announced the 2024 plans for her fourth annual Jekalyn Carr’s You Will Win! Conference. The event will be held June 21 – 22, 2024 in Atlanta, GA at the Georgia International Convention Center. Registration is now open and available at www.youwillwin.org.

Jekalyn Carr’s You Will Win! Conference is a natural extension of Carr’s ministry – designed for conscientious entrepreneurs and serves as a tool to empower people to break molds, shatter social & economic barriers, and to win in every aspect of their lives. The conference is the ideal incubator for those with the will to win. During this two-day conference, Carr will equip attendees with lessons from all sectors of the industry with knowledgeable experts, instructors, entrepreneurs, influencers, label executives, film, health, music, business owners, and more, who are leaders of their industry. The family-friendly conference will feature live music and panels like “Winning in the Marketplace,” “Winning in Entrepreneurship,” “Winning in Faith,” “Winning in the Family,” and “Winning in Health.”  All are invited to take part in this life-changing weekend, which is guided by prayer.

Jekalyn Carr’s You Will Win! Conference will also feature the Honorary Winner’s Circle Gala where Carr will present awards to several individuals in honor of their contributions to the communities they serve. The selected honorees have made indelible contributions to the global communities of music, ministry, and marketplace.

The conference announcement comes upon the heels of an extremely successful season for Carr – who recently earned her eighth #1 single as a writer and producer with “Live Again” as performed by Kelontae Gavin. Jekalyn Carr’s current self-titled offering, JEKALYN, is available for streaming and purchase at all major digital retailers now.

Currently, she can be seen on the One Hallelujah Tour, alongside Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Israel Houghton, Erica Campbell and Jonathan McReynolds. Jekalyn Carr can also be heard during the midday on Radio One’s Atlanta affiliate Praise 102.5 as the host of her radio show “Jekalyn Carr Family Affair Show” which airs Monday-Friday 10am-3pm EST.

Jekalyn Carr

