Community Connection Friday, April 12th, 2024
Today on Community Connection, we wrap our series with the Indiana Black Legislative Council as Representative Eric Harris Jr joins the show to detail the council’s upcoming Town Hall tour!
Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson!
