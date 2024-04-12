Listen Live
Local

Deputies From Wednesday’s Officer-Involved Shooting Identified

Published on April 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — After an officer-involved shooting Wednesday that left one person dead, State Police have identified the deputies who fired shots.

They say Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department Deputies Phelan Montgomery and Hunter Givens fired shots in the incident that led to the death of 54-year-old Cameron Atkins.

Related Stories

Officers went to Atkins’ home on Tulip Tree Lane Wednesday afternoon in regard to a protective order. There, Atkins apparently pointed a gun at them.

They then shot the man, who did not survive.

Montgomery and Givens are now on administrative leave, as is standard in situations such as this. State Police are still investigating.

The post Deputies From Wednesday’s Officer-Involved Shooting Identified appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Deputies From Wednesday’s Officer-Involved Shooting Identified  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Deputies From Wednesday’s Officer-Involved Shooting Identified

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Lifestyle

(Good Friday) – It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming! | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence

Lifestyle

Her Story: Katherine Johnson – You Were Born for Greatness, So Live It | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close