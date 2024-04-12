Listen Live
Local

$100,000 Winning Hoosier Lottery Ticket Sold in Indianapolis

Published on April 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.

Source: (Photo provided by the Hoosier Lottery.)

INDIANAPOLIS–A $100,000 winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket was bought during Wednesday’s drawing in Indianapolis.

The Hoosier Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Madhar Petroleum, which is at 7130 Southeastern Avenue in Indianapolis. The entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball.

There was also a Power Play of 2X.

The winning numbers were 6, 7, 12, 24, and 36 with a Powerball of 15.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for the drawing on Saturday April 13 is $46 million.

Powerball overall odds are 1 in 25.

The post $100,000 Winning Hoosier Lottery Ticket Sold in Indianapolis appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

$100,000 Winning Hoosier Lottery Ticket Sold in Indianapolis  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

$100,000 Winning Hoosier Lottery Ticket Sold in Indianapolis

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Lifestyle

(Good Friday) – It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming! | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence

Lifestyle

Her Story: Katherine Johnson – You Were Born for Greatness, So Live It | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close