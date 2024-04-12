PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

New Life

Have you ever laid in bed at night, thinking over past wrongdoings and beating yourself up over decisions you made years ago? If so, you are not alone. We can be incredibly hard on ourselves, asking for near perfection.

There is good news for us all! Once we accept Christ as our Savior, we are made new. There is no need to continue to berate ourselves for the choices of the past. He has washed away our sins and made us clean. We don’t have to look at life from our former point of view because our old lives are gone and new ones have begun.

Prayer: Lord, I release my past to you. Help me forgive myself for past mistakes and realize that you have made me new. I want to walk in this freedom today.

Scripture:

Psalm 145:9 The Lord is good to all: and his tender mercies are over all his works.

Passages provided by Be Still and Know 365 Daily Devotions, Broadstreet Publishings

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – New Life (April 12th) was originally published on praisedc.com