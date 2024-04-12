Listen Live
Lifestyle

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – New Life (April 12th)

Published on April 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Woman Smiling

Source: @eyeforebony / nappy.co

New Life

Have you ever laid in bed at night, thinking over past wrongdoings and beating yourself up over decisions you made years ago? If so, you are not alone.  We can be incredibly hard on ourselves, asking for near perfection.

There is good news for us all!  Once we accept Christ as our Savior, we are made new.  There is no need to continue to berate ourselves for the choices of the past.  He has washed away our sins and made us clean.  We don’t have to look at life from our former point of view because our old lives are gone and new ones have begun.

Prayer:  Lord, I release my past to you.  Help me forgive myself for past mistakes and realize that you have made me new.  I want to walk in this freedom today.

Scripture:

Psalm 145:9  The Lord is good to all: and his tender mercies are over all his works.

Passages provided by Be Still and Know 365 Daily Devotions, Broadstreet Publishings

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – New Life (April 12th)  was originally published on praisedc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Lifestyle

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – New Life (April 12th)

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

Lifestyle

Her Story: Aunt Delores – Still Making History | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close