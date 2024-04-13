Andrew Luck Helps Raise $1 Million for Cancer Research

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Attendees at the ChuckStrong Tailgate Gala saw some famous faces Friday night, who helped them raise an additional $1 million for cancer research.

Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and former Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano brought in the sum, which team owner Jim Irsay promised to donate if the two could toss footballs to knock down 16 boards in 60 seconds.

A video of the challenge shows attendees cheering on the competitors, with mascot Blue showing support as well. And, when Pagano appears to be struggling to knock down his final four boards, Luck pushes him aside so he can finish the job.

#Colts owner @JimIrsay is unbelievable! He donated $1MILLION DOLLARS to Cancer research tonight if Chuck Pagano and Andrew Luck could knock down all the boards in 60 seconds. Mission accomplished This video is OUTSTANDING!! @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/4rjyipT0Fk — Anthony Calhoun (@ACwishtv) April 13, 2024

After they succeeded, Irsay celebrated the occasion. He Tweeted, “LUCK, WITH SIX SECONDS REMAINING!… Watch how Andrew pushes Chuck out of the way and take over in the clutch.”

“LUCK, WITH SIX SECONDS REMAINING!…!” . Watch how Andrew pushes Chuck out of the way and take over in the clutch. For $1 mil to cancer research https://t.co/9uwOMsTOs6 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 13, 2024

The event was held at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. Money raised will benefit the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center.

This year, the ChuckStrong Tailgate Gala raised $1.5 million total for cancer research.

