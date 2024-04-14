Listen Live
Local

Scrap Yard Fire on Indy’s West Side Seen From Multiple Counties

Published on April 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Wayne Township Fire Department say they and several other fire departments responded to a scrap yard fire at Zores Inc. on Saturday around 3:30 p.m.

The business is located on the west side of Indianapolis at 1300 N Mickley Ave, just a mile and a half from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Smoke from the fire could be seen as far south as Johnson County and also backed up traffic in the immediate area.

Over 3,500 feet of supply hose was used across multiple hydrants around the recycling center.  Firefighters worked with operators from Zores in order to remove heavy debris and target the base of the flames.

After two hours the fire was marked under control. No one was injured in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Responding agencies:

Wayne Township

Speedway

Indianapolis

Pike Township

Indianapolis, EMS provided medical coverage.

Indianapolis Police Department provided traffic control.

Marion County Health Department assisted with air and water quality management.

The post Scrap Yard Fire on Indy’s West Side Seen From Multiple Counties appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Scrap Yard Fire on Indy’s West Side Seen From Multiple Counties  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Scrap Yard Fire on Indy’s West Side Seen From Multiple Counties

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Lifestyle

(Good Friday) – It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming! | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence

Lifestyle

Her Story: Katherine Johnson – You Were Born for Greatness, So Live It | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close