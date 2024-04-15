Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Power Of A Minute”
Today’s message is taken from my book. It only takes a minute to change your life. If you wanna change your life, how long do you think it would take? Well, most people think it takes a long time, but in reality it only takes a minute. The minute you make a decision and move in a new direction is the minute you change your life. You might not reach your destination in a minute, but you certainly can change your direction in a minute. The problem is that most people will not make the decision. They bounce around the idea and never move on it. They get caught up in the paralysis of challenges.
I encourage you to move on, your ideas and you will see that it is true that the minute you decide and move on that decision is the minute you change your life. This is your minute to act. Do it now. Don’t just think about it. Act on it.
I encourage you to move on, your ideas and you will see that it is true that the minute you decide and move on that decision is the minute you change your life. This is your minute to act. Do it now. Don't just think about it. Act on it.
The Power Of A Minute | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com
