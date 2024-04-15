Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

The Power Of A Minute | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 04.15.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Power Of A Minute”

Today’s message is taken from my book. It only takes a minute to change your life. If you wanna change your life, how long do you think it would take? Well, most people think it takes a long time, but in reality it only takes a minute. The minute you make a decision and move in a new direction is the minute you change your life. You might not reach your destination in a minute, but you certainly can change your direction in a minute. The problem is that most people will not make the decision. They bounce around the idea and never move on it. They get caught up in the paralysis of challenges. 

I encourage you to move on, your ideas and you will see that it is true that the minute you decide and move on that decision is the minute you change your life. This is your minute to act. Do it now. Don’t just think about it. Act on it.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

The Power Of A Minute | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Lifestyle

The Power Of A Minute | Dr. Willie Jolley

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

Entertainment

Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close