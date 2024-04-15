Listen Live
Local

Grandmother Arrested in Connection to Death of 5-Year-Old Indianapolis Girl

Published on April 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 53-year-old woman is facing neglect charges for her role in the death of her 5-year-old granddaughter on April 9, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Sunday.

Indianapolis police say 5-year-old Kinsleigh Welty was found unresponsive inside her home on the city’s southwest side Tuesday evening. She was rushed to Riley Hospital for Children, where medical staff pronounced her dead.

After Welty’s death, officers took her mother, 29-year-old Toni McClure, and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Ryan Smith, into custody on Wednesday.

McClure was facing charges of murder and child neglect resulting in death. Smith was also arrested for child neglect resulting in death.

On Sunday, IMPD announced in a post on Facebook that Welty’s grandmother, 53-year-old Tammy Halsey, was taken into custody for her connection to Welty’s death.

Online jail records say Halsey was being held at the Marion County jail without bond and was arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey in a statement made Wednesday said, “My heart breaks knowing what Kinsleigh went through in her short life and how she left this world. The circumstances of Kinsleigh’s death are horrific and beyond comprehension. No human being, let alone a child should be treated like she was. These alleged suspects, if convicted, should never step foot outside of a prison.”

Halsey was due in court for a hearing on Tuesday. Initial hearings for McClure and Smith were set for 1 p.m. Monday.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears says they’re asking for life without parole for McClure.

The post Grandmother Arrested in Connection to Death of 5-Year-Old Indianapolis Girl appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Grandmother Arrested in Connection to Death of 5-Year-Old Indianapolis Girl  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Grandmother Arrested in Connection to Death of 5-Year-Old Indianapolis Girl

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

Entertainment

Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close