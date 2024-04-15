Listen Live
Willie Moore Jr. at Women’s Empowerment 2024 [WATCH]

| 04.15.24
Willie Moore Jr. at Women's Empowerment 2024,

Source: Delmas Cooper for R1 Digital / Delmas Cooper for R1 Digital

Willie Moore Jr. took his talents to Raleigh to kick off the highly anticipated Women’s Empowerment 2024 event for a day of uplifting, encouraging, and empowering—flat out!

Guests speakers included author-speaker-podcaster Sarah Jakes Roberts, singer-songwriter Bobbi Storm, and award-winning gospel artist Le’Andria Johnson. The annual event, held this year at the PNC Arena, hosted over 7,000 attendees this past Saturday, April 13th.

After a Fashion Show, keynote messages, a special word from Willie Moore Jr. to the Queens in the audience, the day was closed with performances by R&B hitmakers Joe & Tamia.

Willie Moore Jr. at Women's Empowerment 2024,

Source: Delmas Cooper for R1 Digital / Delmas Cooper for R1 Digital

“Mothers, listen…In every son there is a King and there is a fool…the one you speak to the most is the one you will receive.” -WMJ

Willie Moore Jr. x Women’s Empowerment 2024

Catch The Willie Moore Jr. Show weekdays 3-7pm EST!

