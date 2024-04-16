Listen Live
Local

Indy Police Make Arrest in 2020 Murder

Published on April 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
A photo of jail bars with a view showing inside the cell

Source: (PHOTO: Timothy Clary/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have made an arrest in a 2020 homicide.

It was the morning of October 30th, 2020, when Indianapolis Metro Police found the body of Rashaad Germany Jr. in a yard on Ashland Avenue near East 34th Street and North Shadeland Avenue. Germany had been shot and left laying.

It took nearly four years, but detectives finally made an arrest. Nichale Johnson, 21, has been charged with murder.

IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley says police know the wait can be frustrating, “often times, families can get frustrated and we share those frustrations. Some cases go unsolved for days, months or years. But this demonstrates IMPD remains dedicated to solving these crimes.”

While Lt. Foley couldn’t talk about the specifics of the arrest; he did say investigators cannot succeed without your help.

Johnson is due in court this Thursday.

The post Indy Police Make Arrest in 2020 Murder appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indy Police Make Arrest in 2020 Murder  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Indy Police Make Arrest in 2020 Murder

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: 36th Anniversary of Meet the Artists

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close