Listen Live
Local

Fort Wayne Teenager Dies in Tuesday Crash

Published on April 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

Source: Katifcam/Getty Images

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — State Police are investigating after a Fort Wayne teenager died in a crash on I-69 Tuesday morning.

Officers say they found 19-year-old Quentin Crawford in a car near mile-marker 287. This is south of Markle, in Huntington County.

Crawford’s car was in the median, and it had suffered “heavy front end [sic] damage.” He had a “serious traumatic injury” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police think he was driving down I-69 when he went off the road and into the median, hitting the cable barriers. It is not yet clear what led to the crash.

The Huntington County Coroner is expected to perform Crawford’s autopsy Wednesday morning.

The post Fort Wayne Teenager Dies in Tuesday Crash appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Fort Wayne Teenager Dies in Tuesday Crash  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Fort Wayne Teenager Dies in Tuesday Crash

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: 36th Anniversary of Meet the Artists

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close