WASHINGTON — The House has delivered its articles of impeachment against the Homeland Security secretary to the Senate.
In February, Alejandro Mayorkas became the first Cabinet official to be impeached over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border. All 100 senators will be sworn in Wednesday for a trial that isn’t expected to last long.
Democrats are expected to vote to either table or dismiss the matter.
The Department of Homeland security has called the impeachment unconstitutional.
The post Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Impeached appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Impeached was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
(Good Friday) – It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming! | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence
-
Her Story: Katherine Johnson – You Were Born for Greatness, So Live It | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
Her Story: Aunt Delores – Still Making History | Dr. Willie Jolley