Listen Live
Local

Severe Weather Shifts to Ohio, Central Indiana Prepares for Strong Winds

Eckhoff says that most Hoosiers can expect a rain-free day today,

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Severe Weather Chances

Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — The severe weather danger has moved eastward toward Ohio, but forecasters say Central Indiana might still get hit with strong winds and some rain.

“We will have gusty winds all day, not associated with thunderstorms,” said Matt Eckhoff of the National Weather Service. Though the environmental winds will be pretty strong themselves, we expect winds gusts of up to 35-40 miles an hour.”

Forecasters are closely monitoring the potential for severe storms in the northwest regions of Ohio and the northeast areas of Indiana, which could pose a significant threat.

“I think the wind gusts are the primary hazard today. Severe winds would be anything over 58 miles an hour,” added Eckhoff.

Eckhoff says that most Hoosiers can expect a rain-free day today, although there’s a chance of thunderstorms forming on Thursday.

The post Severe Weather Shifts to Ohio, Central Indiana Prepares for Strong Winds appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Severe Weather Shifts to Ohio, Central Indiana Prepares for Strong Winds  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Severe Weather Shifts to Ohio, Central Indiana Prepares for Strong Winds

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Monday, April 1st, 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close