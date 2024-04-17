Severe Weather Shifts to Ohio, Central Indiana Prepares for Strong Winds

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The severe weather danger has moved eastward toward Ohio, but forecasters say Central Indiana might still get hit with strong winds and some rain.

“We will have gusty winds all day, not associated with thunderstorms,” said Matt Eckhoff of the National Weather Service. Though the environmental winds will be pretty strong themselves, we expect winds gusts of up to 35-40 miles an hour.”

Forecasters are closely monitoring the potential for severe storms in the northwest regions of Ohio and the northeast areas of Indiana, which could pose a significant threat.

“I think the wind gusts are the primary hazard today. Severe winds would be anything over 58 miles an hour,” added Eckhoff.

Eckhoff says that most Hoosiers can expect a rain-free day today, although there’s a chance of thunderstorms forming on Thursday.

