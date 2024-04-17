Listen Live
Think Your Way To Success | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 04.17.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Think Your Way To Success”

I want to give you tips to create your greater comeback. I’ve learned that the old saying is true. Whatever you think about and focus on longest become stronger, so think good thoughts and every time a negative thought tries to dominate or come into your mind, you say. No. No, no, no, no. 

Think about what you are grateful for today and combine that with your future dreams and will be filled with good and strong and wonderful images and you will be amazed how you will start to think better and feel better. So dream big and think about what you want and then get going to make it happen. I know that this time of setbacks is tough, but a setback is nothing but a setup for a greater comeback. So know that everything changes for those who are willing to make every day a better day. If you do, you will see greater success in your life and in your achievements.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

