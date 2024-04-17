Listen Live
Community Connection Wednesday, April 17th, 2024

Published on April 17, 2024

Community Connection Wednesday, April 17th, 2024

It’s Caitlin Clark Fever here on Community Connection! Join us as we open the lines and talk with the community about the Fever’s newest star, WNBA pay discrepancies, and much more!

