Listen Live
Local

Howard County C.O. Accused of Having Sex With Female Inmate

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Mug Shot of Terrion Henderson

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Howard County Sheriff’s Office / HCSO

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A corrections officer who had been on the job for less than a year is now in jail…in part for having sex with a woman on work release.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that 23-year-old Terrion Henderson has been arrested. They first began looking into him Monday.

Police believe he first messaged the female inmate in March. He apparently asked her if her phone was being monitored before the two agreed to use Snapchat in an effort to keep their contact a secret.

The woman later told police that she and Henderson had had sex at her home on April 1st, after which she drank and used drugs.

She explained that she left her GPS monitor at her workplace beforehand, so it would appear as if she had actually gone to work. But, the next day, she turned herself in to police for violating her work release agreement.

Henderson was questioned by detectives Tuesday. They say he changed his story multiple times before admitting to having sex with the woman.

He was later arrested and is facing charges of Sexual Misconduct by a Service Provider, Official Misconduct, Obstruction of Justice, and more.

The man had only been working with the HCSO for about nine months at the time of his arrest. Police are still investigating.

If you know anything about this, please call Detective Shaffer at 765-614-3475, or submit a tip online at sheriff.howardcountyin.gov.

The post Howard County C.O. Accused of Having Sex With Female Inmate appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Howard County C.O. Accused of Having Sex With Female Inmate  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Howard County C.O. Accused of Having Sex With Female Inmate

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024

Indy

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close