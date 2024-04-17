PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The pilot who was killed in a Tippecanoe County small plane crash last week was identified as a 20-year-old Purdue student, the coroner confirmed Wednesday.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office identified Alexander Foss of Minnesota as the person who died after a small plane crash near Lafayette.

Deputies discovered the plane’s wreckage in a field off U.S. 231 northwest of Lafayette.

The pilot, Foss, and the plane, owned by Purdue Aviation, were reported missing around 3:30 p.m. on April 12 but were believed to have crashed the night before.

According to the coroner’s report released on Monday, the preliminary cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries due to the plane crash. The toxicology results are pending and can take 6-8 weeks to process.

The investigation into the plane crash is still ongoing.

The post Pilot Killed in Purdue Plane Crash Identified appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Pilot Killed in Purdue Plane Crash Identified was originally published on wibc.com