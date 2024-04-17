Listen Live
Local

Pilot Killed in Purdue Plane Crash Identified

Pilot Killed in Purdue Plane Crash Identified

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
General view of Purdue Boilermakers campus

Source: (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

 

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The pilot who was killed in a Tippecanoe County small plane crash last week was identified as a 20-year-old Purdue student, the coroner confirmed Wednesday.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office identified Alexander Foss of Minnesota as the person who died after a small plane crash near Lafayette.

Deputies discovered the plane’s wreckage in a field off U.S. 231 northwest of Lafayette.

The pilot, Foss, and the plane, owned by Purdue Aviation, were reported missing around 3:30 p.m. on April 12 but were believed to have crashed the night before.

According to the coroner’s report released on Monday, the preliminary cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries due to the plane crash. The toxicology results are pending and can take 6-8 weeks to process.

The investigation into the plane crash is still ongoing.

The post Pilot Killed in Purdue Plane Crash Identified appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Pilot Killed in Purdue Plane Crash Identified  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Pilot Killed in Purdue Plane Crash Identified

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close