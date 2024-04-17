Listen Live
Local

“SPARK on the Circle” Returning to Downtown Indianapolis

"SPARK on the Circle" Returning to Downtown Indianapolis

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
SPARK on the Circle

Source: Indy Downtown, Inc. / Indy Downtown, Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS — “SPARK on the Circle” is returning to downtown Indianapolis this year. In its second year, the temporary greenspace will also open one month earlier in 2024, running from June 1 through Nov. 3.

Downtown Indy, Inc. says this year’s version will be re-located to the northwest quadrant of Monument Circle, and feature “contemporary seating, synthetic turf, and vending services as well as free weekly programming including live music, arts, culture opportunities, and games,”

The space will offer “expanded programming and hours,” including evening activities, and operate in tandem with the Original Farmers’ Market on the southwest quadrant of Monument Circle.

 

The post “SPARK on the Circle” Returning to Downtown Indianapolis appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

“SPARK on the Circle” Returning to Downtown Indianapolis  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

“SPARK on the Circle” Returning to Downtown Indianapolis

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close