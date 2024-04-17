INDIANAPOLIS — “SPARK on the Circle” is returning to downtown Indianapolis this year. In its second year, the temporary greenspace will also open one month earlier in 2024, running from June 1 through Nov. 3.
Downtown Indy, Inc. says this year’s version will be re-located to the northwest quadrant of Monument Circle, and feature “contemporary seating, synthetic turf, and vending services as well as free weekly programming including live music, arts, culture opportunities, and games,”
The space will offer “expanded programming and hours,” including evening activities, and operate in tandem with the Original Farmers’ Market on the southwest quadrant of Monument Circle.
The post “SPARK on the Circle” Returning to Downtown Indianapolis appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
“SPARK on the Circle” Returning to Downtown Indianapolis was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
(Good Friday) – It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming! | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence
-
Her Story: Katherine Johnson – You Were Born for Greatness, So Live It | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
Her Story: Aunt Delores – Still Making History | Dr. Willie Jolley