Listen Live
Local

Indianapolis Receiving $500,000 in Federal Grants to Help Reach Climate Goals

Published on April 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Hand putting coin with carbon reduction icon on heap of coins for carbon dioxide absorption to carbon credit footprint can make money ,limit global warming from climate change concept.

Source: Dilok Klaisataporn / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — It was announced on Wednesday that the city of Indianapolis would be receiving $500,000 grant from the Department of Energy to help reach their “climate goals.”

These grants are part of the DOE’s Energy Futures Grants program which awarded a total of $27 million in financial and technical assistance.

The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability said in their press release that the money would help to create a network between the seven Indiana cities by developing a Building Innovation Hub over the next 18 months. Cities included in the project are Bloomington, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Lafayette, West Lafayette, and South Bend.

“The foundational work made possible through the DOE’s EFG opportunity in the coming years will be instrumental in shaping the resilience of our Hoosier communities, economies, and workforces for decades to come,” said Morgan Mickelson, Director of the Indianapolis Office of Sustainability. “We are honored that the DOE selected our EFG application to invest in this important climate mitigation work.”

The collaborative effort between Hoosier cities will help to reduce carbon emissions through energy efficient buildings across the state.

The release states that the built environment is responsible for 39% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Specific to Indianapolis the percentage of greenhouse gasses rises to 66%. Further south in Bloomington it rises even further to 77%. The IOS says these numbers demonstrate a need for more energy efficient buildings.

The post Indianapolis Receiving $500,000 in Federal Grants to Help Reach Climate Goals appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indianapolis Receiving $500,000 in Federal Grants to Help Reach Climate Goals  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Indianapolis Receiving $500,000 in Federal Grants to Help Reach Climate Goals

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Local

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Path of Totality Solar Eclipse 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close