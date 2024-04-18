PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday, April 18th, 2024

A Full house on today’s edition of Community Connection! We welcome WBA Championship Boxer Anthony Sims to speak on his efforts in helping the youth of Indy find a positive outlet! Child Advocates stops by with an update, and finally our resident sports guru Danny Bridges returns to wrap up a historical week in Indianapolis sports!

For Naptown Rumble Tickets:

http://www.magicpromotionsboxing.com