Community Connection Thursday, April 18th, 2024
A Full house on today’s edition of Community Connection! We welcome WBA Championship Boxer Anthony Sims to speak on his efforts in helping the youth of Indy find a positive outlet! Child Advocates stops by with an update, and finally our resident sports guru Danny Bridges returns to wrap up a historical week in Indianapolis sports!
