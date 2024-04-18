FDIC International Happening Now in Indianapolis

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have seen more fire trucks than normal in the Circle City this week, as well as crowds of people wearing red or blue shirts, there is a reason for that.

FDIC International is happening now at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium. This year’s Fire Department Instructors Conference kicked off Monday and will come to an end Saturday.

The annual conference welcomes first responders from around the country. Here, they can learn the latest techniques from industry professionals, participate in workshops, check out new technologies, and more.

According to the FDIC International website, the event is “about the learning and sharing with your peers formally and informally through hallway conversations, developing life-long friendships, and recharging your passion for the industry.”

If you would like to attend, activities will start at 7 a.m. Friday, and at 8 a.m. Saturday. See the complete schedule of events here or register to participate here.

Next year’s conference is scheduled for April 7th through the 12th in Indianapolis, and FDIC 2026 is scheduled for April 20th through the 25th, 2026, also in Indy.

