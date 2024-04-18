How to Make a Legitimate, Safe Donation in Honor of Deputy Fred Fislar

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — If you want to make a donation in honor of fallen Deputy Fred Fislar, police want to make sure you’re using a legitimate link.

Scammers will try and take advantage of any situation, even remembering the life of a fallen officer. That’s why the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office has established an account with the Central Indiana Police Foundation. Police will vet and confirm each donation made through the official link.

The money will be passed on to Deputy Fislar’s wife Maddy and his two young children.

Deputy Fislar died in a crash on a county road in Plainfield overnight Monday into Tuesday. Police believe Fislar was likely electrocuted having “come into contact with power lines.” Fislar had been on the force for just two and a half years.

If you have any questions about donating, you can make a call to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office at 317-745-6269.

If you want to mail a check, you can make that check out to the Central Indiana Police Foundation 1525 Shelby St. Indianapolis, IN 46203. Please identify the donation by writing “Deputy Fred Fislar” in the memo line of the check.

