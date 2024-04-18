Listen Live
Local

Fatal Crash Near Ball State University

Published on April 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

MUNCIE, Ind.–There was a fatal crash not far from Ball State University Thursday morning.

State Police say a Henry County Sheriff Deputy tried to pull over a Dodge Dart for a traffic violation on State Road 3 near a county road, but the driver sped away. The deputy believed the driver might be impaired.

The Dodge Dart ran a red light at the intersection of McGalliard Road and Tillotson Avenue and hit a white Jeep that was going northbound on Tillotson. Both vehicles ended up in the grass northeast of the intersection.

The driver of the Dodge Dart has been identified as 28-year-old Zacery Kane Antrim of Van Buren. The driver of the Jeep has been identified as 38-year-old Shanta Sharrel Schmiesing of Muncie.

A passenger in the Dodge was identified as 25-year-old Nicholas Wayne Wollum of Muncie. Wollum was pronounced dead at the scene by the Delaware County Coroner.

Emergency responders were able to get Antrim and Schmiesing to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police say once the investigators complete the investigation, the case will be presented to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.

The post Fatal Crash Near Ball State University appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Fatal Crash Near Ball State University  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Fatal Crash Near Ball State University

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Local

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Path of Totality Solar Eclipse 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close