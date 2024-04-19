Listen Live
Grammy-Award Winning Singer Mandisa Passes Away At 47

Published on April 19, 2024

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 16 GMA Dove Awards

Christian singer Mandisa died at her Nashville home on Thursday, K-LOVE reports. She was 47.

At this time, her cause of death is unknown.

The Grammy winner was a member of the Fisk Jubilee Singers and American Idol contestant. Popular hits include Overcomer, Good Morning, Stronger, and My Deliverer.

“Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart,” says David Pierce, K-LOVE Chief Media Officer. “Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles. Mandisa’s struggles are over. She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We’re praying for Mandisa’s family and friends and ask you to join us.”

Grammy-Award Winning Singer Mandisa Passes Away At 47  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

