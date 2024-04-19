Community Connection Friday, April 19th, 2024
Open Lines & Week in Review on this Friday edition of Community Connection! Join us as we cover a multitude of topics including the impending trial Donald Trump, an IPS teacher-led fight club, and much more!
Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson!
