Listen Live
News

Community Connection Friday, April 19th, 2024

Published on April 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Friday, April 19th, 2024

Open Lines & Week in Review on this Friday edition of Community Connection! Join us as we cover a multitude of topics including the impending trial Donald Trump, an IPS teacher-led fight club, and much more!

Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson!

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Friday, April 19th, 2024

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Local

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Path of Totality Solar Eclipse 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close