Former Colts General Manager Bill Tobin Dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Bill Tobin, who served three seasons as Colts General Manager and was at the center of an all-time NFL draft dispute, has died.

Tobin’s death was announced Friday. He was 83.

Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed the death in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling Tobin a “tough, old-time football man.”

Tobin served as Colts GM from January 1994 through 1996, when he was replaced by Bill Polian.

In his tenure with Indianapolis, Tobin drafted Colts’ greats including Marshall Faulk, Marvin Harrison and Tarik Glenn.

Tobin is also known for a 1994 draft night feud with ESPN analyst Mel Kiper.

After Kiper criticized the team’s decision to pick linebacker Trev Alberts over quarterback Trent Dilfer, Tobin said during a live interview, “Who the hell is Mel Kiper anyway?”

Tobin also served as GM for the Chicago Bears and director of player personnel for the Detroit Lions.

His son, Duke, currently serves as the director of player personnel for the Cincinnati Bengals.

